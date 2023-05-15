93rd Okpe Union Anniversary: Igho Natufe to address media May 16

HRM ORHUE I, CFR, mni, The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom was represented at the funeral of Late Pa. Jeremiah Olu Oma Ahonaruogho by Okakuro Dickson Obirenfoju Okakuro Blessing Ovbiye (a.k.a Don Bless), Okakuro Gilbert Aghogho and Okakuro Barr. Godwin Emagun seen from left to right with Prince (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho SAN; wife, Chief (Mrs.) Mojisola Ahonaruogho and their children.

President General of Okpe Union, Professor Igho Natufe, will on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, speak on the unity and strength of the Okpe Nation.

The specialist in International Relations and former university professor of Political Science, University of Ghana and the University of Benin will talk about the role of the union in the development of Okpe Kingdom, major actions taken by the union to actualize the vision of the founding fathers and calls for the development and commercial use of the Sapele Seaport and other ports in Delta State.

The President General and other members of the Okpe Union National Executive Council will take questions on Okpe as a distinct ethnic nationality in Nigeria, challenges of Okpe leadership in politics and governance, achievements of the Okpe Union and the concerns of the good people of Okpe Kingdom from local and foreign journalists.

“The press conference which holds on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Registered Office of the Okpe Union, 65 Moshalashi Street, Obalende, Lagos from 1:00pm, is part of activities lined up by the Okpe Union to mark its 93rd anniversary” a statement by the Deputy President General, South-West, Engineer Francis Redemi said.

‘’Professor Igho Natufe shall be presenting a special address to members of the Okpe Union on Tuesday, May 16, 2023’’ the statement added.

“Over 1000 prominent Nigerians are expected to show up at Okpe House, Lagos to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of the Okpe Union.

”The theme of this year’s celebration is “The imperative of Okpe Unity”, a statement in Lagos by the Okpe Union Deputy President General, South-West, Engineer Francis Redemi said.

‘’The celebration will be held at Okpe Union Headquarters, 65 Moshalasi Street, Obalende. Lagos

The statement said Okpe Union, the umbrella body uniting all communities of Okpe Kingdom, has “since its beginning in 1930 become a medium for Okpe people, both at home and in the Diaspora to express solidarity in their collective quest for economic empowerment and political emancipation within the context of their belief in one, united and prosperous Okpe kingdom in particular and Nigeria in general.”

‘’The union has been providing a rejuvenating process in Delta Central’’

This year’s event promises to be remarkable because it is coming against the backdrop of a sensitive political awareness among Okpe towards a reassertion of their ethnic and cultural identity, and re-definition of their positioning within the political landscape of the Nigerian nation state.”

‘’The 2023 Okpe Union Day is being organized to educate indigenous people of Okpe on key issues, task the state and federal governments on a number of issues affecting the kingdom, promote Okpe culture, review the state of development, provide fresh and in-depth perspectives to Okpe challenges and identify critical factors in the development of the kingdom.”