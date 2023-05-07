836 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Abuja

People carry suitcases in the Sudanese town of Wadi Halfa bordering Egypt on May 4, 2023. – In three weeks of fighting between rival Sudanese generals that has plunged the impoverished country into turmoil, thousands have rushed to escape, often only having had the time to grab their most basic essentials. (Photo by – / AFP)

A total of 836 passengers arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja from Sudan.

The passengers were on board an Azman Air carrier with 324 of them evacuees, thus making it the seventh batch of stranded Nigerians to returned home from crisis-ridden Sudan.

A statement on Sunday by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) indicated that the sixth batch of returnees from Port Sudan aboard Tarco Airline, landed moments before with 102 evacuees, including pregnant women and children.

Tarco Airline left Port Sudan International Airport at 5:25 a.m. local time, with estimated time of arrival in Abuja, Nigeria at 11:30a.m. to noon.

Earlier, he said another batch of 410 evacuees departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt, and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 10:30a.m. local time on MaxAir.

“I am happy to inform you that Max Air and Azman are airborne and are expected to arrive in Abuja at 10a.m. today, Sunday, 7 May, 2023 with more than 700 passengers.

“May Allah bring the two batches safely. Aamin.

“We await the arrival of Air Peace later. The good news is, no Nigerian life has been lost so far,” he said. (NAN)