80-yr-old grandmother raped to death by palm wine tapper

— We’ve arrested a suspect- Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tragedy struck in Ore, Odigbo council area of Ondo, as an 80-year-old woman, has reportedly been raped to death by suspected hoodlums.

Vanguard gathered that the ugly incident occurred inside her farm in Costain area in Ore.

The report had it that the incident had caused anxiety within the town and neighbouring communities.

A local who spoke with newsmen said that the victim had been missing for days after she left for the farm only for her corpse to be found a few days after.

She was reportedly stripped naked after she was raped by her attackers.

A source in the town said “This is not the first time we’re witnessing this ugly incident, several women have been raped in their farms by these hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen.

” The fear of being attacked has prevented women from going to their farms alone for some time now.

” Why they picked on this old woman remained a mystery to us in the community

“The octogenarian was alleged to have been raped before she was murdered by her attacker in her farm

” What would have attracted them to an 80-year-old woman? They just wasted her. Maybe she recognized some of her attackers that’s why they killed her.

” Her gruesome death was sad and unfortunate.

” We appeal to security agencies and the state government to come to our rescue in Ore. The hoodlums are having a field day and taking advantage of our women.

” Our amiable governor Rotimi Akeredolu, should help deploy the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, to our community. We’re passionately appealing to him

Meanwhile, a police source said that a suspect known as Sunday, a palm wine tapper, has been arrested.

The suspect, vanguard learnt was arrested by some youths in the community.

They reportedly found in his possession the telephone of the victim.

A police source said that the suspect later took the youths to where the corpse of the victim was later found and alleged that she was murdered by some herdsmen.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of the suspect adding that the incident was a case of rape and murder.

Odunlami added that the suspect would soon be paraded by the state police command after interrogation and subsequently charged to court.