638 male, female gender advocates trained for fight against sexual abuse

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

In a move to check sexual abuse among children, a child rights protection advocacy group, Sexual Offences Awareness and Response, SOAR, Initiative, has trained 638 young male and female gender advocates.

Those trained, according to the Project Officer of SOAR, Mr Chibuzor Njoku, who spoke in Makurdi, comprised of 257 male and 381 female advocates.

He stated that the United Nations Trust Fund, UNTF, and African Women’s Development Fund, AWDF, funded Non Governmental Organization, NGO, was undertaking selected activities in Benue state including the “prevention of all forms of child sexual abuse as well as provide care and support for victims and survivors.”

Njoku said “we are currently carrying out interventions in three Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Benue including those in Anyiin Logo LGA, Gbajimba and Uikpam in Guma LGA and in Naka in Gwer West LGA where we have also set up Camp Child Protection Committees, (CCPC), to be our eyes in the camps.”

He explained that the organization had met with the IDPs camp leaders and had developed by-laws for them to enable the leaders check child sexual abuse, report cases and provide care and support for victims and survivors.

The Project Officer also noted that “under the GEMS Arise Mentoring Programme in the IDPs camps, a total of 381 displaced adolescent girls/mothers have been trained as Female Mentors.

“The GEMS Arise Mentoring Programme has also been set up in schools with a total of 30 adolescent girls from two out of the six schools as beneficiaries. They are already taking charge of the programme and speaking up against Sexual and Gender Based Violence, SGBV, and Sexual Based Violence Against Girls, SBVAG.”