50 students hospitalised after gas leakage

Stock image

Over 50 students have been hospitalised after a gas smell was detected at Kamei Elementary School in Yao, Japan.

According to a news source, around 09a.m. local time (00:00 GMT), a gas smell was reported at elementary school in Osaka prefecture.

As of 11a.m., the smell was still present with a possibility of a gas leak not ruled out.

After the smell was detected, the children were evacuated to the school yard.

Several complained about feeling unwell, which led to the hospitalisation of 51 children, Kyodo News said.

All the children were conscious and their health was not in danger.

The origin of the smell was investigated by local authorities, the report added. (NAN)