5-year compulsory service bill: We resist enslavement – NMA

Tells NASS to throw bill out

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA ,has said it would deploy all legitimate means at its disposal to resist resist compulsory five year service to Nigeria by medical doctors of Nigerians origin as being proposed through a bill at the National Assembly.

Recall that the bill before the House of Representatives and sponsored by a lawmker,Hon. Ganiyu Johnson, representing Oshodi Isolo II Federal Constituency,proposed that trained medical or dental practitioners compulsorily work in the country for a minimum of five years before they are granted full licenses or travel abroad.

The NMA has also called on the House of Representatives to discard the bill just as it asked the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly to rather “put pressure on Government to address the ‘push’ factors propelling brain drain which has led to the mass exodus of doctors and other health workers for greener pastures”

It also called on the Federal Ministry of Health to “jettison the idea of forced bonding of doctors via a policy directive as it is against natural justice, equity and good conscience” vowing that it shall be stoutly resisted by the NMA.

The position of the Nigerian medical practitioners was part of 14-point resolutions contained in its communique released at the end of its 63rd Annual General Conference and Delegates Meeting,held the Catholic Event Centre,Jalingo,Taraba State from April 30 to May 7,2023.

In the communique signed by NMA president,Dr. Uche Ojinmah and Secretary General, Dr. Jide Onyekwelu,the body reiterated that government at all levels should as a “matter of urgency prioritise healthcare, show better political commitment to healthcare financing, pay better and competitive salaries, provide better work environment, rejig the security architecture to protect lives and property, provide access to social amenities and increased opportunities for doctors in Nigeria.”

It identified the critical factors as key to reversing the on-going brain drain, saying it could turn same into brain gain.

“The AGC/DM called on the House of Representatives to reject the bill by Hon. Ganiyu Johnson as the Nigerian Medical Association shall deploy all legitimate means at her disposal to resist any form of enslavement of the Nigerian Medical/Dental practitioner, . The AGC/DM also called on the Federal Ministry of Health to jettison the idea of forced bonding of doctors via a policy directive as it is against natural justice, equity and good conscience, and shall be stoutly resisted by the NMA.

“The AGC/DM reiterated the need for all Nigerian doctors and dentists to be conversant with the provisions of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap M8, 2004 laws of Federation of Nigeria and abide by all the ethics guiding our noble profession.

“The AGC/DM called on Government at all levels to urgently do the needful in addressing the various cases of violence against healthcare workers in Nigeria by declaring this ugly act as a national emergency requiring robust action. The AGC/DM specifically called on the National and State Houses of Assembly to pass protective laws to stop the violence and safeguard the rights of healthcare workers.

“The AGC/DM also directed the Management of Health Institutions to develop appropriate protocols in identifying and handling of potential cases of violence, develop effective communication strategy and promptly report cases of violence to the appropriate authorities for prosecution. Finally, the AGC/DM directed the National Officers’ Committee to follow up the case of the gruesome murder of Dr. Uyi Iluobe to a logical conclusion,”the communique read.

Going further the body “implored parents to focus on their children’s development, increase parental bonding and monitor their life skills education at different levels.”

It also called on professional associations and civil society organizations to increase public awareness on the prevention of substance use and substance use disorders.

It also reiterated the need for more collaboration among strategic agencies such as Nigeria Custom Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and NAFDAC in heightening regulatory alertness, diligence, and control of importation of drugs and food in the country.

It tasked governors of Ekiti and Ondo States for improved doctors’ welfare and directed the NMA state branches of Ekiti and Ondo to reciprocate the good gesture of their governments by redoubling their effort at effective healthcare delivery to the good people of Ekiti and Ondo states.

“The AGC/DM reiterated the fact that the on-going industrial action in Abia State by the doctors is justified and further implored the Governments of Abia, Imo and Benue States, to hasten the process of clearing the unpaid salaries of doctors and other health workers in these States.

“The AGC/DM resolved to support the laudable initiative by MDCAN in floating a Health Maintenance Organization and directed her National Officers’ Committee (NOC) to invest on behalf of the NMA in Healthnomics Limited.

“The AGC/DM appealed to concerned organ(s) of the Federal Government to honour the gentleman’s agreement with MeDSABAMS without further delay in the interest of industrial harmony and directed the NMA NOC to continue to push for the migration of Basic medical and Clinical lecturers to CONMESS Salary Structure as a solution to their poor earnings which is discouraging medical doctors and dentists from joining academics with predictable negative consequences for medical education.

“The AGC/DM directed NMA Anambra State Branch, to leave no stone unturned by using all legitimate means at their disposal to reverse the appointment of a non-medical doctor as the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency in contravention of the enabling law. The AGC/DM noted that this action by the Governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo smacks of impunity and calls on him to have a rethink,”it further read.

The NMA admonished Nigerians including Medical and Dental Practitioners to be conversant with both national and international guidelines for organ donations, harvestings and transplantation including Assisted Reproduction Technology.

It urged Nigerians to know that the details of the above guidelines also vary from one country to another.

It implored the Federal Government to protect poor and vulnerable Nigerians from exploitation for organ donation.

It called on Government to establish world-class health facilities in Nigeria and advised our leaders to shun unnecessary medical tourism.