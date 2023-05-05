Five ways to survive the new hike in fuel price

Nigerians are worried about the removal of fuel subsidy as anxiety continues to increase on ways to survive with the new fuel prices.

The impacts are expected to cut across the board and are already being felt in transportation fares around cities in the country.

To ensure you get to save up on fuel and avoid spending more on transportation, here are five ways you could survive:

1. Use your engine wisely: This includes avoiding excessive idling, cruise control and overdrive-gears in order to save up on fuel.

Studies have shown that idling for more than 10 seconds actually uses more fuel and emits more CO2 than turning off and restarting an engine.

So, when taking short stops, it makes much more sense to turn the vehicle completely off and then back on when you are ready to continue your trip. This minimizes both fuel use and CO2 emissions!

2. Keep your car maintained and running smoothly: These are not the days to be carefree with the state of your car.

It is important you carry out routine checks such as cleaning air filters, getting your tires inflated and grading your oil properly among others to avoid spending more on fuel.

3. Pair with colleagues going down your route: Some colleagues drive to and fro work. You could pair with them when coming down to work or going back home to save transportation cost.

4. Telecommute: There could be an arrangement with your employer to have you telecommute on some days in order to save up on exorbitant transportation fare.

5. Move close to your workplace: This will ensure you avoid spending much on transportation as you could stroll down or have a short distance ride to your workplace.