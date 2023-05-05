5 sexy disc jockeys in Nigeria, what stands them out

By Sylvester Kwentua

Over the years, the Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed the steady rise of female DJ’s; women who have dared to compete in an occupation mostly associated with men. From DJ Cuppy, to DJ Lambo, to DJ Tolanibaj and several other female DJs out there, entertainment lovers have been thrilled to the best of music mix-tapes. Here are the most notable and sexy ones.

DJ Tolanibaj: The former BBNaija housemate and actress, Tolani Baj, is gaining momentum in her disc jockey career; a career she received lots of bashing from, when she announced her intention. Last year, on her birthday, Baj had announced that she had joined the ranks of DJ Cuppy and other female DJs by embarking on a career as a disc jockey.

Her announcement was met with mixed reactions at the time, but Baj who revealed she was not going to allow the negative responses get to her, surely didn’t allow the backlash get to her, as she steadily built a career as a DJ, since then.

Known for her beautiful smile, Baj has gradually shown her determination to achieve her dreams. She has faced criticism, yet she has not given up. One of her Mixtapes, ‘Amapiano Flavor’, is a delight to the ears.

DJ Cuppy: Arguably one of the biggest DJs in Nigeria, DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, has built a reputation for herself in the entertainment industry. Her achievements, which include performing at the 2nd Oil Barons Charity in Dubai, performing at the Financial Times of Mexico Luxury Summit in 2014 and performing at President Muhammadu Buhari’s Inauguration in 2015, stands her out as a successful and celebrity disc jockey.

Cuppy is also known by many of her fans as a recording artist, while some tag her a recording DJ. Some of her songs include; Gelato, Jollof on the jet, Litty Lit and Vybe.

In November 2022, Cuppy, who loves the colour pink, got engaged on stage to her Youtuber/BMX Rider boyfriend, Ryan Taylor. The pair have since married and live together in Dubai.

DJ Lambo: Many perceive DJ Lambo as being tomboyish, yet they marvel at how she has managed to maintain her beauty.Despite working in a field where men predominate, the big, bold and beautiful bundle of musical talents whose real name is Olawunmi Okerayi, is known to have performed in a large portion of the high-profile performances in town. One of her awards includes ‘ the DJ of the year award’, which she won at the 2016 City People Entertainment Awards.

Lambo, whose relationship status is not known, has also produced some songs in the past. Some of her songs include; Queen of the Dancefloor, Bella, A tale of two cities, The motion and Bebe.

Dj Lambo is one of the richest and most influential Nigerian female DJs.

DJ Dimple Nipple: Rachel Oluwabukola Martins famously known as DJ Dimple Nipple, has made a name for herself as a dancer, an actress and a disc jockey. She became famous in the Nigerian internet space after featuring in some comedy skits alongside some top Nigerian online comedians. She has also acted in some TV dramas like House Helps by SCENEONE TV.

Dimple released her mixtape, ‘The Best Of Amapiano Thrills’, in 2020. The same year she won the City People Award for the DJ of the Year (Female Category).

”I’m the best DJ in Nigeria and that’s period! Because nobody is badder than me. What makes me stand out is me. My vibe is different. You got to love my mix and my song selections, I have a great taste for good music. I don’t just DJ , I dance while DJing, which no DJ in Africa does” she had once boasted in an interview.

DJ Pretty Play: DJ Pretty Play is one of the female Disc Jockeys making waves in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, on account of her talent on the wheel of steel and her looks. According to the reports, she started her career as a DJ in 2015. In the same year, she performed at the popular Calabar carnival where she gained more connections.

She was born on the 29 of April 29, 1993. The beautiful female Disc Jockey is from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria and she is a damn sight for sore eyes.

Many people who watch her perform are captivated by her stunning and captivating beauty and figure. And the beauty doesn’t let them off the hooks as she also dances sensually and rhythmically as she struts her stuff on the wheel.