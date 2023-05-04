4th Edition of Nigeria Auto Guide ready in last quarter

By Theodore Opara

AFTER the successful launch of the first, second, and third editions of the authoritative auto reference book, tagged Nigeria Auto Guide, the publishers have revealed that the fourth edition is to be released in the fourth quarter of the year.

The book, which debuted in 2012, provides detailed information about brands and models, including phone numbers, websites, email addresses, and physical addresses of all authorized franchise owners and corporate players in the Nigerian auto market.

A statement by the Managing Editor, Frank Kintum, said the book would also capture profiles of the main players, brands, and major personalities in the nation’s automotive industry. This edition, according to the statement, is coming in both hard copy and e-copy, as well as on the website-www.autoguide.com.ng. Apart from auto companies, it would also feature “current operators in allied sectors such as tires, lubricants, spare parts, banking, and insurance for the benefit of those who purchase brand new vehicles and related products in Nigeria.”

The statement said, “The 4th edition, now being compiled for 2023/2024, will be unveiled in the fourth quarter of the year, 2023.” It added that the book aims to be the number one platform to guide auto buyers on the right path to purchasing automobiles in Africa. First published in 2012, the need for the book became necessary in order to guide buyers of new vehicles (especially government agencies, corporate organisations and individuals) and advise them on the need to deal with the franchise holders and corporate players in the market.

The book is revised every two years. The second and third editions were produced in 2014 and 2018, respectively. It was skipped in 2016 due to logistics issues. The devastating effects of COVID-19 on businesses and other spheres of life globally made it impossible to roll out a new edition between 2020 and 2022. The first edition was launched into the Nigerian market by the then Chairman of CFAO Group in Nigeria, Chief Molade Okoya Thomas, at an impressive event held in Victoria Island, Lagos, in July, 2012.”