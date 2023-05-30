40-yr-old man arraigned over N2.5m visa scam in Kaduna

A 40-year-old man, Adeleke Abiodun, was arraigned on Tuesday in a Kaduna Magistrate Court for an alleged N2.5 million visa procurement scam.

The defendant, Abiodun, who resides in Barnawa in Kaduna State, was prosecuted on charges bordering criminal breach of trust and cheating.

According to NAN, the prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that one Hannah Kehinde reported the matter at the Barnawa Police Station on May 18.

Leo said Abiodun deceived the complainant to give him N2.5 million under the disguise of procuring a visa for her.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant misappropriated the money and did not procure the visa.

Leo added that the offence contravened Sections 233 and 214 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant N800,000 bail with two sureties in like sum, and that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until June 27 for hearing.