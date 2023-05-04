4 months withheld salary: FG’s insensitivity to our plight, unbearable — SSANU

—Calls for release of N50bn Earned Allowances

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Monday, accused the Federal Government of being insensitive to the plight of its members by withholding their four months’ salary, describing the action as provocative and unbearable.

SSANU also told the federal government to release the N50 billion Earned Allowances which it said was captured in the 2023 budget, threatening that it won’t guarantee industrial harmony in the universities if the government continues to threaten the University workers with levity.

President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim stated this in his goodwill message to his members to mark the 2023 Workers Day.

He lamented the alleged exclusion of SSANU members in the 40 per cent pay rise, which is a peculiar allowance paid to workers in the core civil service.

The message read: “Comrades, despite the hostile environment in which we operate, we remain undeterred in our quest to contribute to the building of a great country. Our members have continued to report for duty in the most security-challenging parts of Nigeria. It’s a pity that the federal government has remained adamant in the payment of withheld four months’ salaries during the nationwide strike in 2022.

“You are all aware that SSANU complied with all industrial legal protocols before embarking on strike when the government reneged on its part of the bargain. We have made every effort for the government to see the reason why we should be paid our rightful due all to no avail.

“We are once again calling on the government to urgently pay the withheld salaries without further delay. The insensitivity of government to the plight of workers is provocative and unbearable.”

On the completion of the re-negotiation on Condition of Service which has remained stagnant, “Comrade Ibrahim said, “You are also aware that since we suspended the strike last year, the issue of re-negotiation of the 2009 Agreement has not yielded any result. It appears the federal government does not like the industrial harmony in the universities. We are calling on the government to without any delay ensure that the renegotiation is urgently concluded and implemented.”

He said it was unfathomable that his members were excluded from the recent payment of a 40 per cent pay rise and called on the government to ensure that his members are paid immediately.

“SSANU boss said, “We call on the government to ensure that our members receive their own payment as soon as possible if not, we can no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the university We should also place it on record that the N50 billion Earned Allowances which the government promised last year is yet to be paid.

“We are using this opportunity to tell the government to release it as quickly as possible as further delay will not be helpful to the system. The morale of University workers is dampened by the inability of the government to create a conducive environment in the university system, our members work under harsh conditions, yet they put in their best to ensure that our students don’t suffer. The government appears to be paying lip service to funding education.

“It is very clear that government pays more attention to frivolous things and has neglected the workers that generate the wealth of the nation and the future of the young generation. mould the We call on the government to resolve all issues with university workers and also tackle the challenges facing the country.”

He assured SSANU members that his leadership is committed and determined to address their problems by ensuring that they get their rightful due from their employers.

“We will not relent in doing that, ” he said.