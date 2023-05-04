4 days after, KAEDCO restores electricity to Kebbi

The intervention of the Kebbi State Government (KBSG) on Wednesday has yielded positive results as Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) restored power supply to Birnin Kebbi metropolis after four days of blackout.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that KAEDCO threw Kebbi metropolis in total blackout for four days following an assault on its staff by soldiers at the company’s office in Birnin Kebbi due to an epileptic power supply.

NAN also reports that the state government had to intervene to resolve the misunderstanding between the company and the Nigerian Army.

Disturbed by the difficulties faced by residents of the state capital, Gov. Atiku Bagudu directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Yauri, to broker peace between the two contending parties that would pave way for restoration of electricity.

A meeting with the management of KAEDCO, the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army and other heads of security agencies was held at the SSG’s office in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Yauri on behalf of Kebbi State Government apologised to KAEDCO on what befell their staff and condemned the trauma they experienced, assuring that government and security agencies will provide the necessary security to workers of the company to carryout their operational duties.

The SSG was also emphatic that the Commanding Officer of the Army in Birnin Kebbi neither authorised any soldier to manhandle KAEDCO staff nor in support of what happened, “because the military do not condone acts of lawlessness by soldiers”.

Yauri appealed to residents of the state to remain law abiding, saying that any staff of KAEDCO found operating in an unprofessional manner should be reported to the management of the company for disciplinary measures.

He made it clear that Gov. Atiku Bagudu would sustain his material support to KAEDCO towards guaranteeing regular power supply to all parts of the state.

The SSG appreciated the officials of KAEDCO for amicable resolution of the crisis and also thanked the military officers for containing the situation promptly.

The Regional Chief of KAEDCO in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Mr Sunday Yahaya, appreciated the goodwill and apology by the state government over the unfortunate incident.

Yahaya also apologised that the matter degenerated “to this level, but I am appealing to the people to cooperate with staff of the company while discharging their duties”.

He directed all the KAEDCO staff to resume work immediately and advised electricity consumers to report erring personnel to the appropriate authorities.

The KAEDCO regional chief assured that the company had mechanisms in place for disciplinary action of its staff.

NAN reports that the meeting was chaired by the SSG and attended by the State Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Bena; the Director, Department of State Service (DSS); the representative of Commissioner of Police; the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Army, Birnin Kebbi; the Commanding Officer 223 Light Tank Battalion, Nigerian Arm