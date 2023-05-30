30-yr-old woman gives birth after 6-yr ‘pregnancy’

Oluwaseun Bolatito and her baby.

By Esther Onyegbula

Oluwaseun Bolatito, a 30-year-old woman resident in Lagos, gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, May 7, 2023. She claimed she had been pregnant for six years and some months.

Oluwaseun christened the child “Anuoluwa”, meaning God’s mercy.

Also, Elder Michael Bako, the Founder of Light Evangelical House of God in Oshodi, Lagos, where Oluwaseun worshipped since 2018 after she discovered she was been “pregnant for over a year”, confirmed the development, especially the role he played.

Elder Michael Bako revealed that Oluwaseun started worshipping in their church in 2018.

He said: “She was pregnant for over six years and was unable to give birth during that period.

“It was the issue that lead her to this church,” he said.

However, Oluwaseun, who said she had been subjected to mockery in her neighbourhood, went into labour on Friday night and was delivered of a baby girl on Saturday at Anu Olu Convalescent Maternity Home in Mafoluku area of Oshodi.

It was learned that when the news of her baby’s birth reached her community, people rushed to the hospital to see for themselves.

However, a medical expert that does not want to be named, told Vanguard that it could be a case of fibroid.

However, the medical personnel advised an examination by a professional to ascertain what really happened.