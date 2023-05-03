3 suspected cultists die during clash in Rivers

cultists

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

At least three suspected cultists have lost their lives during a clash in Rivers State, last Saturday.

The suspected cultists were killed in a supremacy battle between Greenland and Iceland cult groups on East-West Road section of Ahoada East Local Government Area, according to a source.

According to the source (name withheld), it took the intervention of Ahoada East Police Division led by the Divisional Police Officer and his team to end the shooting.

The source said the battle-ready policemen that arrived the scene gave the hoodlums serious chase.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the shooting was as a result of rivalry between two cult groups.

Iringe-Koko identified two of the dead cultists as Mr Azhinibudu Biko, aka, Yankee, 35, and Gboka Od