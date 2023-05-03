3 die, 3 injured in Ogun auto crashes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three persons were confirmed dead, while three others sustained injuries in multiple accidents, at Ifo market along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in the early hours of yesterday.

Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the accidents occurred about 4:49 a.m.

According to Akinbiyi, the accidents involved a red Mack truck T-7827 LA, a white Nissan pick-up GEN 256 XA and a yellow tricycle with a number plate, JGB 724 WB.

He added that 10 persons were involved in the accident, comprising nine males and one female, saying that two males and one female got injured while three males died in the accident.

“According to eyewitnesses, the Mack truck had a propeller problem and could not be towed. However, after managing to move it off the road, with caution tape and cones used to separate/barricade it from the road, the tricycle due to excessive speed rammed into it from the rear in the wee hours of the night, with the driver losing his life on the spot.

“While the Nissan Pick-up van also rammed into it from the rear, killing the driver and one of the motor boys.”

He noted that the injured victims had been taken to a state hospital in Ifo and the dead victims deposited at the same hospital morgue.