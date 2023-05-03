3 die, 2 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto crash

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three persons were confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Sino truck and a Toyota car at Saapade on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday.

According to her, the crash involved a Toyota car with a number plate, KSF122 FB, and a Sino truck with a number plate, FZE 840 G.

According to Okpe, the incident was caused by excessive speed on the part of the Toyota car driver, which led to the loss of control and ramming into the moving truck from the rear.

“A total of five persons were involved, comprising four men and one woman, two persons sustained injury, while three death were recorded,” she said.

Okpe stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Meanwhile, the state Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, while commiserating with bereaved families, reiterated on danger of excessive speed especially during rainy season where visibility is poor, advising motorists to drive defensively and obey traffic rules and regulations.