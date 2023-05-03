3 dead as SUV crushes ‘Keke’ in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Three persons were reportedly killed on Friday along the Okordia-Zarama axis of the Bayelsa State stretch of the East-West Road.

The incident, which occurred in the afternoon a few kilometres from the crowded Zarama Market, reportedly triggered pandemonium in the area.

A green-coloured Mercedes Benz SUV was said to have crushed a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep with number plates KMT346VP and killed three persons on board.

It was, however, learned that the driver of the SUV fled the scene to avoid mob action.

According to a source, the dead passengers were a male and two females.

Another person was rescued and reported to be in a critical condition.

Some policemen and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, were said to have attributed the cause of the accident to over-speeding and loss of control.

Those injured were taken to Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, and corpses of the deceased deposited at the Christian Gate Mortuary, Amassoma Road.