3 Anglican clerics, one other die in Ekiti auto crash

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A road crash, yesterday, claimed the lives of three Anglican church clergymen, Ekiti-Oke Diocese on Otun–Iro Ekiti Road in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the deceased clerics were travelling from Ipere-Ekiti to Iro-Ekiti, when their bus somersaulted and they died instantly.

Five other clerics, who sustained injuries were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, while corpses of the three clergymen were deposited in the hospital morgue.

It was gathered that one of the deceased, Reverend Felix Okeowo, who was transferred from Saint Peters’ Anglican Church, Ipere Ekiti, was on his way to assume duty in his new station in Iro-Ekiti, when the incident occurred.

The other two clerics were Reverend Arije of Saint James’ Anglican Church, Eda Oniyo Ekiti and Reverend Omotoso of Saint Mary’s Anglican Church, Ewu Ekiti.

Also, a relative of late Reverend Okeowo, simply identified as Mrs. Cecilia was said to have died in the crash.