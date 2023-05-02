2nd term: Lagos releases 11-day events for Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Friday, unveiled the schedule of pre and post events towards a seamless inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, second term in office, on May 29, 2023.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who is also Chairman, Media Sub-Committee of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu/ Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, second term inauguration, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Mr. Seye Oladejo, All Progresives Congress, APC, Lagos State Publicity Secretary, a member of the committee was also present on the ocassion.

According to Omotoso, “Exactly 1,451 days ago, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his partner, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, took the oath of office before thousands of people who were gathered at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos and millions more who watched on television and various media channels across the globe.

“That day marked the beginning of A Greater Lagos journey, which was embarked upon by the administration and anchored on the six pillars of development tagged the THEMES Agenda.

“It is also an important date in our democratic experience.Four years after, the promise of A Greater Lagos has been fulfilled in many areas of life through the delivery of several life-impacting projects, social investments in our people as well as economic development of our dear State.

“The social contract between Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos was never taken for granted and, for that reason, the Governor and his team proactively tackled head-on all the challenges that confronted the State within the four-year period.

“Nobody could foresee the COVID-19 pandemic; it came like a thief in the night. Experts predicted that we would be picking bodies on our streets, This never happened because Mr Governor led a fierce battle against the pandemic. The administration, in line with its campaign promise, ensured that all abandoned/ongoing projects too numerous to mention here, were completed; started and completed new projects and worked on a sustainable and enduring future for the State through several bold and audacious policies and projects.

“We can safely state here, gentlemen of the press, that it is not by accident that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration continued the Blue Line Rail project and completed it. It also started the Red Line Rail project that is nearing completion amid global economic challenges.

“The Sanwo-Olu administration completed 970 roads-34 roads in Kosofe, Somolu, Victoria Island and Ikoyi – and 15 bridges. In Ojokoro, 31 roads were completed.

“It trained 18000 teachers under the EKOEXCEL programme, set up two varsities – our varsities never went on strike when it was fashionable to do so) and built four Mother and Child Centres,” among others.

Week-long activities

Omotoso added, “Below are the activities:Day one (21st May, 2023):There will be Youth Carnival and Robotic competition. People Living with Disability will participate in the events. This event will hold simultaneously in all the Lagos divisions as follows:Ikeja Division: JJT Park, Alausa- 10.00amBadagry Division: Badagry Grammar School, Badagry- 10.00amIkorodu Division: Ikorodu Town Hall Premises- 10.00amLagos Island: Muri-Okunola Park, VI- 10.00amEpe Division: The Recreation Centre, Epe- 10.00amDay two (23rd May, 2023):There shall be following events: Public lecture to be delivered by Prof Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan. The topic is THE MAKING OF A BEACON- LAGOS AND THE CONSOLIDATION OF A DEMOCRACY THAT WORKS FOR ALLBook launch and Photo ExhibitionStage drama performanceVenue: Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos and events will start from 10.00 am on that day.

“Day three/four/five (Commissioning of projects)Day three (24th May, 2023):Projects commissioning at the following location: Ajeromi/IfelodunAlimoshoIkejaDay Four (25th May, 2023):Projects commissioning at the following location: KosofeDay Five (26th May, 2023):Projects commissioning at the following locations:Eti-OsaLagos IslandLagos MainlandSurulere.

“Day Six (27th May, 2023)Children’s Day activities/Novelty MatchVenue: Children’s Day event will hold at the Police College in Ikeja while the novelty is expected to hold in five divisions of Lagos as follows:Campos Square for the Lagos Island DivisionLagos State House of Assembly for the Ikeja DivisionBadagry Grammar school for the Badagry DivisionIta-Elewa mini stadium for Ikorodu DivisionMagbon Alade High school, Ibeju-Lekki for Epe Division.

“Day Seven (28th May, 2023)Pre-inauguration rehearsal.

“Day Eight (29th May, 2023)Inauguration Day

“Day Nine (2nd June, 2023)Post inauguration Jummat Thanksgiving service to hold simultaneously in all the five divisions’ Central Mosques as follows:Ikeja DivisionBadagry DivisionIkorodu DivisionLagos Island DivisionEpe Division.

“Day Ten (3rd June, 2023)Cultural display at Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena, Onikan, Lagos.Time: 10.00am to 3pmInauguration Dinner at Eko Hotel scheduled to start at 7pm.

“Day 11 (4th June, 2023)Post inauguration church service to hold simultaneously across the five divisions in Lagos as follows:Ikeja Division: Archbishop Vining Memorial Anglican ChurchBadagry Division: Freeman Methodist Cathedral Church opposite Akran’s palaceIkorodu Division: Methodist Church, IkoroduLagos Island: Cathedral Church, MarinaEpe Division: St. Patrick Anglican Church, EpeIkeja: Christ The Light Chapel, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Gentlemen of the press, we intend to give all the above event maximum publicity through your various media organisations. As always, the central working committee has through some of the sub-committees made adequate arrangements for a hitch-free and seamless inauguration ceremonies.

“You will recall that we announced the composition of the Central Committee, headed by Chief of Staff Mr Tayo Ayinde, a few weeks ago.

“There are sub committees set up to ensure that every area of the activities is well taken care of. These committees include Events and Venue sub-committee, Protocol and Logistics sub-committee, Safety, Health and Environment sub-committee, Security and Traffic Management/Transportation sub-committee, Mobilisation sub-committee, Cohesion sub-committee and Media and Publicity sub-committee.

“All the sub-committees have worked collaboratively to ensure the success of the inauguration.

“This inauguration is important to us in the State as it is a celebration of A Greater Lagos Rising!Let me assure you, gentlemen of the press that all hands are on deck to give Lagosians and friends of Lagos a wonderful inauguration experience.”