2nd Niger Bridge’ll catalyze prosperity in S/East — Soludo

Professor Charles Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has described the Second Niger Bridge as a fundamental change that would catalyze new waves of prosperity and economic growth in the South-East geopolitical zone.

Soludo, who spoke during the commissioning and handover of the bridge at the Asaba, Delta State end, said he was particularly overjoyed because the people of South East had long advocated for this type of infrastructural development.

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the multi-billion naira project via Zoom, while the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Governor Soludo, as well as Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, were on the ground to cut the tape.

The governor, however, listed four other major projects desired in the region, including the dredging of three channels that would give the South East access to the Atlantic Ocean, the construction of the Anambra-Lokoja Road, the gas pipeline, and the railway line.

He said: “Of the five requests we made earlier, it gives us great pleasure to check one off the list: the construction of the second Niger Bridge.

“President Buhari, the South-East will remember you as you leave office. It will not be a mistake to refer to the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, as Mr. Infrastructure. This is indeed a fulfilled promise.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude for connecting Anambra, Asaba, and Delta”.

Governor Soludo thanked the President and the Federal Government of Nigeria for completing the project which he described as critical.

Earlier, President Buhari expressed delight at being able to provide developmental services as part of his efforts to upgrade and renew Nigeria’s infrastructure, stressing that it is used to combat poverty and promote economic growth for the people.

“Getting out of poverty is much more difficult without infrastructure investment. This reflects our administration’s emphasis on the well-being of the people.

“The second Niger Bridge is now a reality, and it will provide business efficiency and service in a timely manner.

“It is my distinct honour to open the bridge to the public. This is an example of the long-term change that we promised,” President Buhari said.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola stated that the bridge’s unveiling connects every part of Nigeria, which he described as a story of development.

“The Mohammed Buhari 2nd Niger Bridge is a story about how Buhari’s policies meet people where they are, how travel time has been reduced by half, and how multi-dimensional poverty has been pushed back”, the president said.