Name 2nd Niger Bridge after Ojukwu, Ekwueme, others, not Buhari – IPOB

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned the naming of the second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also frowned at the South-East political elites, especially the All Progressives Congress, APC, led administration politicians, calling them ‘shameless Igbos’ for allowing the bridge to be named after Buhari.

The group’s condemnation was contained in a statement obtained by Vanguard, signed by the groups spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

IPOB noted that the bridge should have been named after Dr. Alex Ekweueme, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr. Sam Mbakwe, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Col. Achuzie, or many other Igbos that are well-deserving Igbo indigene.

According to them: “Naming of Second Niger Bridge after Buhari is unacceptable. The attention of the global Family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU has been drawn to the shameful naming of the second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari by the shameless Igbo polititcians.

“The man that the second Niger bridge is named after did not even show up for the opening ceremony.

“Buharis government went to Kenya and captured an illustrious son of Igboland and a crown prince, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi KANU and renditioned him to Nigeria.

“Buhari has refused to release him even after competent courts have ordered for his unconditional release.

“An elder statesman, Late Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, begged him to release Mazi Nnamdi KANU as his last wish, yet he denied the honorable statesman’s last wish till he died. On what rational was the second Niger bridge named after Muhammadu Buhari? He didn’t initiate nor release any funding for the second Niger bridge project?

“The Eastern Governors and political leaders should know that they are holding their position in trust for the people and shouldn’t see themselves as demy gods. Others were there before them, and one day, they would also vacate the position. Whatever good or bad they do as Governors will await them after office.

“The days of public deceptions are over. IPOB has woken the consciousness of our people. Either the masses hold you accountable or IPOB (as the representative of our people) holds you to account in due time.

“Therefore, we call on the Eastern Governors and politicians to rename the second Niger Bridge. The bridge should be named after Dr. Alex Ekweueme, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr. Sam Mbakwe, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Col. Achuzie, or many others that are well-deserving Igbo indigene that anyone can suggest.

“If these treacherous political leaders refuse to heed to our suggestion of renaming the second Niger bridge, we shall declare them enemies of the people.

“IPOB doesn’t want any infrastructure anywhere in Biafra Land to be named after Muhammadu Buhari. Those already named after him must be renamed.

“IPOB maintains that second Niger Bridge must be renamed. If no Biafran is found worthy by the Eastern politicians, to name the second Niger bridge, the existing name of Onitsha head Bridge should be maintained”.