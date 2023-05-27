27-yr-old Palm wine tapper rapes 80-yr-old grandma to death

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of a 27-year-old, palm wine tapper, Winma Chinecherem in prison for allegedly raping to death an 80-year-old woman, Felicia Aderibigbe.

Chinecherem, was charged to court by the police, on a one-count murder charge.

Police Prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that the accused committed the offence on May 17, 2023 at about 10: pm at Ago Erinje via Costian Ore, Ondo State.

Akintimehin said that defendant tied the Octogenerian with cloth inside her cocoa farm and raped her to death.

According to charge, the offence contravenes Section 319 of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The court did not take the plea of the defendant.

The Police Prosecutor, prayed the court to remand the suspect in a correctional centre until a legal advice from the Office of the Director of the Public Prosecution is received.

However, the defendant in his statement read in the court denied being responsible for the woman’s death.

He said that he only picked the deceased’s phone and cutlass in the farm and took them to her house when he heard that his family members have started combing the forest for her, in order to inform them of her death.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, remanded the accused at the correctional custody in Ondo for legal advice.

Yunus thereafter adjourned the case till October 2, this year.

Recall that the deceased was declared missing after she failed to return from her farm on May 17. Her corpse was later found in the farm after many days.

The state police commissioner, Taiwo Jesubiyi, while parading the suspect said that the “Late Mrs Aderibigbe Felicia aged 80years left for farm on the 17th of May and did not return, all efforts to find her in the farm proved abortive until one Mima Chinecherem aged 27years who specializes in Banga cutting at night pegged a palm frond in front of deceased house.

“This arose the suspicion of the deceased children who apprehended the suspect and was immediately searched, the mobile phone of the old woman was recovered from him. “He was handed over to the police and during interrogation, he claimed he saw the cutlass, bucket and mask at the boundary of the deceased farm.

“When asked the reason for the palm frond, he said it was the deceased children who cut and dropped it on their mother’s farmland, so he decided to take it to their house around 10pm and told them they would understand the meaning the next day.