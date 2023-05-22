22 die as boat capsizes in India

By Biodun Busari

At least 22 people have died after a packed tourist boat capsized in Kerala state located in southern India.

The death toll could rise as rescue efforts are underway on Monday and the vessel was pulled from muddy waters, according to BBC.

Reports from junior superintendent of police of Malappuram district, Abdul Nazar revealed that overcrowding caused the double-decker boat to capsize on Sunday night.

The boat reportedly carried about 50 people, or double its capacity, when it overturned last night.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Twitter, saying he was “pained by the loss of lives”.

Many passengers were trapped under the boat and the darkness held back rescue efforts, according to local media. The casualties included women and children on school holiday.

At least four people who were taken to hospital are in critical condition, said Kerala’s sports and fisheries minister, V Abdurahiman.

BBC said many of the passengers were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, survivors told local media.

The exact number of missing passengers was not immediately clear as authorities are probing the cause of the mishap.