2026 WC: CAF unveils qualification format as Super Eagles know foes July 12

The Confederation of African Football, CAF has announced the format for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The new format, which was approved by the Executive Committee of CAF during its meeting in Algiers on Thursday, will see Africa represented by nine countries at the competition hosted by three North American countries; Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The 54-member associations will be divided into nine groups. Winners of each group will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The four best runners-up (from the Groups) will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner (CAF Play-Off tournament) will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

The first two games of the qualifiers will be played between November 13-21, 2023.

The qualifiers will end in October 20.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will know their group foes in the qualifiers for on Wednesday, July 12 when the qualifiers draw will hold in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Eagles will be looking at putting their last World Cup outage behind them to get the nation back on football most supreme competition.