2023 UTME: Court remands four for impersonation, malpractices

A Federal High Court sitting in Akure on Tuesday remanded four persons for Registration Impersonation and Examination malpractices of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam in Ondo State.

The registration impersonation suspects are Timilehin Akinwale, Olayinka Mustapha and Peter Okereke, while Feranmi Adesuyi was arraigned for examination impersonation.

According to the charge sheet, the first three defendants committed the impersonation act on Feb.15 at Aina Awaw International College,Ilu Abo, Akure,which was a CBT centre for Jamb registration and examination.

“That you OKEREKE PETER (m), 29yrs, AKINWALE TIMILEHIN(m),22yrs and MUSTAPHA OLAYINKA IDRIS (m), 23yrs on or about the 15th day of February, 2023 at AINA AWAW INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE ILLU-ABO, a CBT Centre for JAMB Registration and Examination, Akure Ondo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court did impersonated FOLARIN DAMLOK, KAZEEN IMISI OLAMILEKAN and TIJANI BABATUNDE SHEUN respectively during CBT JAMB registration, contrary to section 3(3)(c) of Examination Malpractice Act, Cap E15, LFN, 2004 and punishable under the same section.”

It said that the offense was contrary to section 3(3)(c) of Examination Malpractice Act, Cap E15, LFN, 2004 and punishable under the same section.

Also, Feranmi Adesuyi committed the said offense on April 28 at Amable Nig Ltd CBT Centre in Owo, during the 2023 JAMB examination

According to the charge sheet, “That you FERANMI ADESUYI (m), 29YRS, on or about the 28th day of April, 2023 at AMABLE NIG LTD CBT CENTER, Owo, during the 2023 JAMB Examination in Ondo State, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire with one SANUSI TUNDE who is now at large, to complete his registration and also impersonate the said SANUSI TUNDE for the JAMB Exam and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 10 of Examination Malpractices Act, Cap E15, LFN, 2004 and punishable under section 3(2)(c) of Examination Malpractice Act, Cap E15 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The accused enters a plea of innocence and a plea of not guilty to the charges

The prosecuting counsel, Moses Osimhen urged the court to remand the suspects at Olokuta prison pending the date for hearing.

The defendants’ counsel , Clement Falana and Austin Agbounghale, however pleaded for the court to grant the bail of the suspects as it was a bailable offense.

The presiding judge, Justice T B Adegoke, thereby ordered the suspects to be remanded at Olokuta Prison and adjourned the case till July 12 for hearing.