2023 UTME: 80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled exam

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

ABOUT 80,000 candidates who could not sit for the 2023 session of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board:s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, sat for the rescheduled examination across the country on Saturday.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who monitored the exercise, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the rescheduled examination.

Adamu, who was in the company of the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, monitored the exam at the Computer Based Test, CBT centre located in Mambila Barracks, Asokoro District of Abuja. expressed delight over the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He said: “I am very happy with what I have seen. Regarding the (temporary) holding room (for candidates), and the arrangement in where they are taking the examination, I think everything is in order.

While saying no negative incident was recorded in the conduct of the UTME at the CBT centre, the minister, however, made a case for a temporary holding place for candidates waiting for the scheduled time of the exam.

“Everything is okay, have you seen any problem? Perhaps they should have a class for the holding room, I think that is the only improvement they will make here,” Adamu said.

Recall that the Board had on Tuesday released the results of candidates who had earlier taken part in the exam, which commenced on Tuesday, 25th April.

A total of 1,586,765 candidates indicated an interest in sitting for the 2023 UTME.