2023: Pro-Atiku group begs tribunal judges to save Nigeria, stand for justice

A group, Atiku Support Organisation on Wednesday tasked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judges to stand firm for justice ahead of hearing petitions on the February 25 presidential election.

Recall the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) has fixed Monday for the hearing of the petitions challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, as the President-elect.

A statement made available to journalists by the pro-Atiku Abubakar group on the aforesaid issue urged the tribunal judges to remain “resolute and unshaken” in the face of alleged intimidation by some desperate cartels.

The statement read, “Nigerians are watching, the entire world is watching. Some desperate cartels in the APC are working tirelessly to frustrate and arm-twist the judiciary. Some are already planning the Sudanization of Nigeria if the case of the worst election in Nigeria since 1960 goes against them.

“But we believe this petition provides the best opportunity for our judges to make history and strengthen our democracy and laws. It happened in Kenya in September 2017, it can happen in Nigeria and havens will not fall.

“We wish to also strongly maintain that any judgement which fails to return His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar as the validly and duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or at least, order for a runoff or a rerun is a miscarriage of justice. The facts are clear and the evidence is too glaring even to the blind.

“The court should be truly the court of justice and not of technicality. The court should be the last hope of the common man and not the last hope of the man with a deep pocket. Those who criminally and brazenly rigged themselves into office must not escape justice with substantial consequences on the grounds of technicality.”