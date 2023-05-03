2023 Polls: Diaspora group wants Nigeria classified as ‘Country of Particular Concern’

Nigeria’s recent presidential election has continued to be the subject of controversy and criticism, therefore the United States has been called upon by several prominent Nigerians to classify Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) in light of allegations of election fraud and violations of religious freedom.

During a movement convened by Diaspora Alliance Inc, prominent Nigerians in the diaspora and others alike came down hard on the Nigerian electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for organising what could go as the worst elections in the country.

Barrister Emmanuel Ihim, the pioneer President of Diaspora Alliance Inc and convener of the movement, through a press statement urged the US President and the Secretary of State to classify Nigeria as a CPC due to the alleged violation of religious freedom and the fraudulent election.

He made the disclosure at the White House in the United States when he led a protest of tens of people over the outcome of the said election.

Ihim referred to the election as a “sham and shoddy” process that was deeply fraudulent and violated the rights of citizens.

Ifeanyi Nwankwo, a United States security expert, said: “My privilege of working with US Government and working in the security section gives a good insight of what is happening in Nigeria.

“A failure of democracy in Nigeria is a failure of democracy in Africa regardless of anything. Tell how how countries like Cameroon, Kenya etc are going to practice democracy when they have seen the crime that happened in Nigeria end no one said anything? Nigeria can be resolved and it should be resolved.”

In the light of these concerns, the US is being urged to reject the obviously manipulated election and to hold Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accountable.

The allegations of election fraud and religious freedom violations continue to be a contentious issue in Nigeria.

The event was attended by dignitaries such as Frank Wolf, author of the US International Religious Freedom Act (USIRFA), who served 34 years in US Congress and as Ambassador for the US International Religious Freedom Commission (USIRFC); Robert Destro, former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor; Prof Pat Utomi; Aisha Yesufu; Emmanuel Ogebe, public speaker, attorney, and political activist; and Ifeanyi Nwankwo, US Policy Expert on African Affairs and public speaker.