2023 OTC: FG seeks alternative funding model for oil, gas industry devt

* Lee Engineering laud plans, expresses optimism in project delivery

By Ediri Ejoh, OTC in Houston, Texas

The Nigerian Upstream Downstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), yesterday said the Federal Government has concluded plans to explore alternative funding models for the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources.

Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, made this known during the opening ceremony at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), in Houston Texas, United States, tagged “Energy Transition and AfCFTA: Key Reforms for Sustainable Development of the African Oil and Gas lndustry”.

Komolafe said that the need to develop the country’s hydrocarbon resources required huge funding, hence the decision of the commission to develop an alternative funding model for the industry.

According to him, Nigeria will not be left behind in the energy conversation discussion as the country is a place where needs meet opportunities.

“Africa and by extension, Nigeria is well positioned because it has all it takes to bridge the energy gap in the light of energy transition.

“Nigeria with abundant oil and gas reserves and other sources of the energy mix, is well positioned to be a super power if all these hydrocarbon resources are well coordinated,” he said.

Komolafe said the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) had created a landmark reform in the petroleum industry which included an attractive fiscal and regulatory regime.

On update on Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), Komolafe affirmed that the process is progressing well. He said that very soon the commission will announce the names of the successful bidders.

He noted that this is coming at a time of energy crisis and transition and on the backdrop of the government’s decade of gas policy, the development seeks to tame decades of gas flaring in the oil-producing region and enable the federation to generate billions of dollars in investment and signature bonuses.

He said in recognition of the funding challenges facing some of the awardees of the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round licenses, the Commission is also, planning a production-based lending engagement that will help them source needed capital to commence full field development towards hitting first oil.

He expressed that this is an initiative of the commission to ease challenges in the sector, stressing that the engagement which is planned to commence soon will be between the Commission, Petroleum Production Licence (PPL) Awardees, Exploration and Production (E&P) service providers and Banks.

“It is to provide platforms for strategic partnership/alliance between the awardees and the service providers for Well Re-entry and drilling services. The arrangement is to be offered on service fee recoverable by the service providers from production to be attached.’ He noted.

“What the commission is doing is a landmark plan to organise an E&P International Financing Roadshow for financiers, investment bankers, private equities, and multi-lateral institutional investors. The initiative is to showcase the high-value, quick-win opportunities available to investors in the recent PPL awards, the ongoing National Gas Flare Commercialization Programme, as well as the ongoing Mini-bid awards.

Also, the Commission has developed a Corporate Governance Framework for upstream petroleum operations. This is to create clarity and restore confidence in the industry, which is very important. Also, the framework is to enhance sustainability, environmental and corporate governance requirements and to facilitate capital attraction by investors for the optimal and efficient development of the PPLs and other assets.

Speaking on the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the sector in terms of funding, the Chairman, Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Dr. Leemon Ikpea said funding has been a very serious issue in the execution of the various projects undertaken in the industry in recent time.

The firm which is participating in the ongoing OTC, is on the verge of commissioning a fabrication factory in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

Speaking to Vanguard recently, he said sourcing for funds to execute projects has been by the grace of God.

“It’s by special grace, we can get to where we are today. We have looked for more pragmatic ways to get the needed funding”, he said.

He added that, “Like other big enterprises working in a Nigerian economy that is dollarised, prices of materials rise unpredictably within a few days or weeks. It’s difficult to go back to a client to discuss new terms regarding changing prices”.

He, however, expresses optimum that with the government’s efforts to woo investors into the country, the challenge may soon become a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, operators are calling for incentives given to indigenous players in the industry, saying “It will not be too much if the government grants import waivers and tax rebates to encourage the project, as a contribution towards indigenising our engineering process and job creation.”