2023 Oro day celebrations and the sweet memories

•Rich, colorful culture, tradition of ancient town on display

By Demola Akinyemi, who was in Oro

The 2023 Oro Day, which took place last weekend in Oro, Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, has come and gone, but the sweet memories, fun and the monumental achievements that characterized the power packed ceremony would linger on in the memories of the participants and stakeholders for a very long time to come.

The previous major Oro Day celebration took place some 47 years ago. Chief Ralph Ibiwoye, Ajiroba of Oro and a former General Manager of Vanguard Newspapers, recalled the groundbreaking achievements that took the entire nation by storm during that period.

In an interview with Sunday Vanguard, Ibiwoye said, “I want to recall the 1976 Development Fund. It gives me the memory to the precursor to this celebration. It was the 1976 Development Fund which targeted N5 million. I was a young activist then and a partaker in all the events.

“The culmination of the expenditure of that Development Fund of 1976 was the tarring of three major roads in Oro, it was the first in Nigeria at that time and was well reported by NTA for several weeks and was also widely published in the print media.

“What was done by a community and not government was recorded in the good book of history for the natives of Oro community”.

The next Oro Day celebration, which was the last, took place in 2005 where awards of various categories were presented to sons and daughters of Oro who had distinguished themselves in the private and public sectors and had contributed their quota to the development of the community.

Now in 2023, Ibiwoye continued, “we have Oro Day Development Fund which is N500-million-affair.

“All the agenda as itemised would be implemented shortly just like it happened in 1976”, he added.

“I am very happy everything has gone as expected because everyone that was involved gave a good account of themselves”.

“In the process, the final day, which was the thanksgiving service at the church on Sunday, among other activities, was attended by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was present throughout the service.

“This shows that religious affiliation does not play any role in the development of Oro community. It was indeed a joyous occasion”.

Music

The week-long ceremony kick-started on Thursday when sons and daughters of Oro started arriving the ancient town from far and near for the ceremony.

As music is the soul of every social gathering, the Lakele Square bubbled with a live band headed by a home grown musician who performed to the admiration of his fans.

Those who found their way to the Lakele Square after the long journey felt relaxed with the local music and they got entertained with merriment till late in the evening.

The next day, Friday, event started early in the morning with displays from the ‘Paka’ Egungun alongside the ‘Igunu’ dancing round Oro. By now more sons and daughters with friends and well wishers were arriving in droves from different parts of the nation and globe.

Oro became characteristically filled with smiles, fun, thrills and excitement as people were reconnecting, exchanging pleasantries and moving round the city to felicitate with the home hosts.

In the afternoon, the Jumat Prayers were observed at the Oro Central Mosque, and a short prayer session and teaching was led by the Chief Imam in the open space beside Lakele Square.

One take home from the teaching of the Imam was that sons and daughters of Oro should do all they could to ensure the development of Oro. He emphasized the need for modern infrastructural development within Oro community and human capacity development with the inclusion of Oro sons and daughters making important impact in different sectors of the economy and industry.

Shortly after the Jumat service, the Kwara United Football Team bus drove into town led by the Chairman of the team.

Within minutes, the Smart City FC, Lagos arrived in their multicolour bus led by the team’s Chairman who is also a son of the soil. The College of Education, Oro football pitch became the next spotlight that hosted the football match.

As at 3:30p.m, the football pitch was packed filled with spectators watching the warm up of the two teams.

The football match had in attendance eminent personalities and was played amidst fun and excitement as fans were cheering the two teams on to victory. The game ended with both sides scoring one goal apiece.

The Lakele Square came to full spotlight immediately after the sporting display. Guests led by the high chiefs with other titled chiefs and some dignitaries moved into the city square for an evening of entertainment.

Different cultural troupes took to the centre of the square to display and show off some talisman skills to the excitement of the seated guests and crowds.

The ‘Igunuko’ and their men also displayed their acrobatic skills. The ‘Eegun Elerin’ and their drummers, for their part, danced round the square. The ‘Sango Olukoso’ and his young team also set the stage ablaze with amazing metaphysical shows.

The ‘Egungun Elewe’ was the last to display. A peculiar characteristic of their display was to eulogize every compound ‘oriki’ in full while dancing gracefully to the beat of the ‘Bata’ drummers. It was such an amazing sight.

While the display was ongoing, the President of Oro Community, Professor Bode Bojuwoye, led the Minister of Information, Arts and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, together with his wife and entourage into the square.

The National Anthem and Oro Anthem were sung aloud by all. The Minister went round the square to pay homage to all the high chiefs and other dignitaries. And then, activities for the evening continued.

It was such a pleasant night of total culture and tradition of the Oro people.

Many stayed late into the night at the Lakele Square with the main brand company, International Breweries, makers of Trophy premium lager beer, full sound system entertaining the crowd.

Commissioning

On Saturday, the commissioning of the 80-bed multi-purpose hospital, Oro, funded by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), took place.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Adefulure, in her remark, lauded the Federal Government efforts to reduce infant mortality in the country through the provision of health care delivery services.

She said that Buhari administration has invested a lot into health care delivery in the country.

Adefulure, who was impressed by the dance of the cultural troupes at the commissioning, asked for their repeat performance during which she joined the dance and showed her dancing skills, to add spice to the ceremony particularly when the singer tracked ‘Eyo’ song of Lagos.

For his part, the National President of Oro Progressives Union, Bojuwoye, commended Lai Mohammed for the numerous projects and employment opportunities he facilitated to the community, describing him as a good ambassador.

He, however, requested that 50% of the recruitment at the newly commissioned hospital should be reserved for the people and residents of Oro and environs.

Bojuwoye, in his address at the premises of St Andrew’s Catholic Church, applauded the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Minister Lai Mohammed towards improving on the lives and the infrastructure development of the community.

The university don who said government alone could not meet the peoples’ needs noted how the sons and daughters of the community were charged development levy and N8 million was realized.

He said the money was spent on reroofing and replacement of ceiling boards of Oro Community Centre and plumbing works among others.

Bojuwoye added that target for the fund raising of the N500 million this year was intended to be used for the tarring of the internal roads in the community, provision of solar and renovation of the Community Centre among others.

Fuji maestro Abass Akande Obesere capped the event on Saturday night, as he electrified the sons and daughters of Oro with his many danceable songs on live band.

The 2023 Oro Day celebrations were reported live on Facebook and YouTube while others joined via internet video calls.

It was indeed a successful programme that would linger in the memories of sons and daughters of Oro for a very long time to come.