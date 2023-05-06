2023 Hajj: 3,740 to perform pilgrimage from Kwara

No fewer than 3,740 intending pilgrims from Kwara are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, disclosed this in Ilorin on Saturday while speaking during the enlightenment programme for the intending pilgrims.

The enlightenment programme which took place at the board office also featured a special prayer for a successful exercise.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Solihu, was assisted by Imam Imale of Ilorin, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulhameen, and other religious leaders to lead the prayer session.

The executive scribe said the number was approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), adding that the Hajj fare for all the

pilgrims from Kwara have since been remitted to the commission.

He said with 3,740 intending pilgrims approved for the state, the board was able to accommodate over 200 outstanding intending pilgrims from the 2022 exercise.

He said NAHCON has scheduled May 21 for the inaugural flight, but the schedule for the transportation of the pilgrims was yet to be released.

Abdulkadir explained that the vaccination for all intending pilgrims would commence between now and May 10.

He assured that the board would also remit intending pilgrims BTA to the Central Bank of Nigeria as each of them is entitled to $800 as Basic Travel Allowance (BTA).

While urging all intending pilgrims to be patient with the board, the executive secretary further assured that the board was very ready to serve them by taking necessary actions that would ensure hitch-free exercise.

“We are not here for personal reasons, we are here to serve them and I want to advise that they should be patient and cooperate with us,” he said.

Dr Abdulkadir Sambaki advised intending pilgrims to be law-abiding and conscious of Allah in all their undertakings while in Nigeria and the holy land.

“I want to enjoin them to comply with the dos and don’ts of the exercise.

“They should abide by the law of Nigeria and Saudi Arabian authorities because there is no room for disobedience for all intending pilgrims,” he said.

In his lecture, the Grand Khadi of Kwara, Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen, advised all the intending pilgrims to prepare for the exercise with fear of God.

The Grand Khadi also enjoined them to cooperate with the Hajj officials and avoid any act that would disrupt the exercise.