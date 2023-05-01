2019 polls: I didn’t breach agreements with coalition parties — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Deola Badru

GOVERNOR ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, declared that he had fulfilled all agreements he entered into with the coalescing political parties that aided his election in 2019.

The governor said that a lot of those who accused him of breaching the agreement did not have their facts.

Makinde said this while addressing a gathering of family, political associates of former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Michael Koleosho, who celebrated his 85th birthday, at his residence in Bolajoko Estate, General Gas Area, Akobo, in Ibadan.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said that he had fulfilled all agreements he entered into leading to the 2019 election.

He said a lot of people who wanted to make the 2019 coalition agreement an issue in the build-up to the 2023 election had no knowledge of the issues, adding that in the end, the will of God triumphed.

“The impression I want to correct is that there are people that were not there when we were making the agreement but went on air before the last election and started saying Makinde did not honour agreement.”

The governor described the former SSG as one of the best politicians the state has ever produced.

The statement further quoted the governor as saying that Koleosho is one of his role models and that he has been following his footsteps in politics.

Governor Makinde, who hailed the octogenarian’s support for his administration since he became governor in 2019, noted that Koleosho was one of the leaders who facilitated a coalition of political parties that supported him and that he was glad that he had fulfilled his promises to all the parties.

The governor said: “I celebrate with our Baba, Chief Michael Adeniyi Koleosho, on this occasion of his 85th birthday.

“If you are looking for my mentor, I can tell you that it is Baba. He has been my confidant and guide. After the election ended, we both sat down to talk about how to set an agenda for Omituntun 2.0 to bring good governance to our people.

“Baba has demonstrated to us that in any position we find ourselves, it is temporary and what is important is what we can contribute to the progress of our state and country.

“At any point that he felt an issue should not face a particular direction, Baba would call me to talk about it and we would get back on track.

“Baba told me the things I needed to do and not do. Several times, he told me he was no longer into active politics but in support of Seyi Makinde. So, when some people come to meet Baba to talk about politics that does not dovetail into my issue, he does not give any respect to such deliberation.”

In his remarks, Chief Koleosho gave glory and adoration to God for attaining the age of 85, even as he called for peaceful coexistence among politicians in the state.

He charged politicians in the state to shun politics of bitterness, and think of what they can do for the state.