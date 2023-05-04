200 youths benefit from skills acquisition programme in Ogun

By Esther Onyegbula

A total of two hundred youths in Iyesi community, Ota have benefited from skills training sponsored by the traditional ruler, Baale of Iyesi, Ota in Ogun State, Engineer Babatunde Olufemi Ahmed.

The programme attracted participants from different ethnic compositions and from across the country. The beneficiaries were trained in tailoring, shoe and bag making, catering, decoration, cosmetics, Makeup, Headgear tying, knitting, computer and hairdressing. They were also empowered with startup kits to enable them to start up their businesses.

Speaking at the presentation of the ‘Certificate of Participation’ to the participants of the two weeks free skill acquisition programme, Engineer Babatunde Ahmed emphasized the need for students to acquire specific training skills, alongside their education.

The Baale advised the students to use these skills to generate income; admonishing them to start small, be focused, and be committed to the knowledge they have acquired.”

He noted that the training is to eradicate poverty, unemployment, and crime and give the youths a voice in society.

According to one of the beneficiaries, 32 years old Aseyori Success Dolapo, from Kogi State, who came from Abuja to participate in the scheme, “One of my friends saw the post on Facebook and advised me to come. I came from Abuja for the first time to Ogun State. I know about makeup and wanted to learn new skills in makeup. This, I have achieved.”

She expressed appreciation to Baale for giving her this opportunity and the introduction to the makeup instructor, Aunty Tumise, for further learning.

Another beneficiary, Raji Olamilekan Bright who participated in the shoe and bag department appreciated God for using the Baale to provide an opportunity he had been looking for. According to him, I am the best student in my department and have achieved my dream. I, therefore, thank the Baale for creating this opportunity for us.