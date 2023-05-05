200 Osun widows benefit from Air force officers’ Wives outreach

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two hundred widows in Osun state have benefitted from the gesture of the Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association, NAFOWA.

The selected widows were given food packages including, a 50kg bag of rice, 25kg bag of beans, a pack of spaghetti and noodles, beverages, 10 litres of vegetable oil, a 25kg of salt among others.

Speaking before the distribution of the food items to the beneficiaries held at Government Technical College, field Osogbo, President of the Association and wife of the Chief of Air Staff, Mrs Elizabeth Amao said the association is driven by a passion to serve humanity.

According to her, today’s outreach program is part of activities to mark and commemorate the 59th-anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Air Force.

As part of our objectives, we have recently been involved in renovating and equipping the NAFOWA Vocational and ICT Center in Lagos with new computers, gas cookers for the catering students, rehabilitation of the photo studio and total structural uplift amongst others.

Equipping the NAFOWA Cancer Screening Centre with modern medical equipment and machines. Organizing free Skills Acquisition Training Program and provision of start-up tools and funds to over 200 widows, women and youths.

Distribution of medical supplies to hospitals including the Igbara-Oke General Hospital, as well as distribution of relief materials to widows of our fallen heroes.

In her goodwill message, Wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, said the agony of losing a partner never leaves one memory, hence commending the association for the gesture towards the beneficiaries in the state.

She added that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration is passionate and committed to improving the living standard of women in the state with a special focus on widows.