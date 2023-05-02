2 years illegal detention: Court adjourns N9bn suit by Ijaw activist to June 14

Justice Iniekinimi Abraham Uzaka of the Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa on Thursday adjourned to June 14th the suit filed by the Ijaw Right Activist, Comrade Collins Opumie over his alleged two years illegal detention in the secret detention centre of the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

According to Justice Uzaka, the Counsel to the plaintiff, Ebipreye Sese Esq should “put his house in order” by ensuring the error in the address of service to the First sets of defendants are corrected under the rule of the court.

Justice Uzaka, at the resumed sitting of the court, with the Counsel to the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), S.M. Tsado present, advised the plaintiff that despite the single address involved, the address used should be uniform.

Also addressed in court is the issue of seeking the leave of the court before service, which the plaintiff counsel explained that the current Bayelsa State High Court rules,2010 did away with the provision for seeking leave to issue and serve a writ of summon outside jurisdiction.

Speaking with newsmen, after the court sitting, Ebipreye Sese Esq, assured that though the unlawful arrest and detention suit filed against the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Police is at the preliminary stage,” at the next hearing we will file a request for accelerated hearing.”

The Counsel, Ebipreye Sese Esq Collins, further stated that suit files by True man Opumie against his illegal and arrest and detention by the operatives of the DSS on the allege prompting of the Security department of the NOAC, who falsely accused him of being a threat to the company is right and just,” he has the right to seek redress.”

Comrade Opumie, in the suit numbered YC/324/2022, is demanding for the sum of N9 billion in damages and praying the court to declare that his arrest, torture and subsequent detention without proper food and medical attention and access to family members for two years amounting to unlawful imprisonment.