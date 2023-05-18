18 Nigerian lecturers develop innovations to tackle hunger, poverty, others

File photo used to illustrate the event.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

NIGERIAN researchers have developed four prototype innovations to address the challenges of hunger, poverty, quality education, responsible consumption and production in the country.

The prototypes were developed by lecturers from public higher institutions, under the Research for Impact (R4i), an initiative of Tertiary Education Trust Fund ,TETFund, in collaboration with Innov8 Hub.

The lecturers, numbering 18 were selected to participate in the initiative, who were then divided into four teams that developed prototypes of their innovative solutions to challenges in the Nigerian Society.

Team one, called ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’

designed a smart grain storage using an approach that prevents pest infestation of stored grains; keeping them safe for consumption while Team 2 called ‘No Poverty’

designed a Float House named “Gimbaliya,” constructed using low density material that float on water.

Team 3 ‘zero hunger’ developed an

Automated Ultrasonic Solar-Powered Sprayer and broad-spectrum bio-pesticides for control of pests in an eco-friendly manner, anchored on SDG 2-Zero Hunger.

Team 4 ‘Quality Education,’ desiged a innovation, ‘E-Access,’ a mobile application that caters for lecturers who develop lecture materials, and students in need of lecture materials.