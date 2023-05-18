18 days to go: Why we’re still awarding contracts – FG

–As FEC considers 37 agenda items in one day

—Okays N327.34bn new contracts for award

—Ogoni hydrocarbon remediation gets N107bn

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

About 18 days for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to come to and, the Federal Government on Wednesday gave reasons why it continues to approve multibillion naira contracts award.

President Buhari’s administration will come to end on May 29, but the government said it would continue to work until the last day.

The explanation came after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja considered 37 agenda items in what appeared to be a marathon meeting before announcing the award of contracts in various sectors.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the session as quite extraordinary, saying: “It’s been a very long day for everyone, 37 agenda items were considered for today’s meeting. Quite extraordinary.”

Fielding question on why the administration had waited till late hour before churning out contracts, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said the administration will continue to perform its duties to May 28.

According to him, “Ladies and gentleman, without any intentions of mischief, this government was elected to function from 2019 to precisely 29th of May 2023. Should we now stop functioning one month before the next appointment because we’re coming to the end of the tenure?

“This government must work. We expect the next government to also work until the very last day of their tenure.”

Also briefing, the Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, explained that contracted processes take time, saying that even if the administration cannot finish what it has started, government being a continuum, it will be be the business of the incoming government.

He said: “If I may add, there are processes and this process have started. We’re still operating the 2022 budget, we have agencies. These things are not just done in one day. We had lots of submissions to BPP to ICRC, all the agencies involved in the procurement, and they have to get ready.

“So, anytime they’re ready, it’s at that point that we have to submit. And like the Minister of Transportation said, we’re still in office technically until the 28th of May.



So, we still have to operate. And this is the instruction that we have from Mr. President.

“Since the elections were conducted, that government must continue to function regardless of elections and so on. And so we’re just doing our duty as we should serve in the country.

“We do not control the process, but when it’s completed and we’re still in office, we’re duty-bound to bring these memos to Council for Council to approve. Government is a continuum. There are still a lot of memos.

“I can assure you a lot of contracts will not see the light of day in the next one week or two. And for those, we don’t have any option but to let the process continue. And then for the next government to come and continue. That’s what we face also.