15-yr-old girl dies in Akwa Ibom school

The parents of late Miss Edima Umoh, an SSS3 student of Full Life Academy, on Airport Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, who died in the school hostel have asked the school authority to furnish them with full detail of events that led to their daughter’s untimely death.

The 15-year-old student of the school, who was writing her West African Examinations Council, reportedly died last Friday in her hostel at 4 p.m., after complaining of a headache.

But the parents in a letter through their lawyer, Edikan Lawrence, regretted that the school authority was yet to furnish them with a detailed account of what led to their daughter’s death.

The letter addressed to Proprietor, Full Life Academy, and copied the state Commissioner for Education and Commissioner of Police, read: “The saddest part of the entire story is that up to this moment, the school has not been able to give a full and detailed account of what transpired within your school campus that culminated into such a regrettable, untimely painful and unfortunate loss of an exceptionally bright, lively and intelligent girl of 15 years old in your custody and care, who died of ‘unnatural causes’.

“Predicated on the foregoing, we have our client’s instruction and indeed that of the entire Richard Umoh family, to demand a full disclosure and formal statement of all events, including the minutest details, leading to the death of Miss Edima Umoh, addressed to the family through our office within 48 hours of the service of this letter.

“Take notice that where you fail or refuse to act in terms of this demand within the time stated above, we have our client’s instruction to resort to other legal measures to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done in this case and this will be without further recourse to you.”

School mgt narrates incident before death

But while addressing newsmen, yesterday, on the matter, the management of Full Life Academy, through the Principal of the academy, Aniefonteabasi Victor-Williams, said: “We are fully aware of the demise of our student, Edima Umoh. She was in SS3, currently writing her final exams. She has been in this school from creche and was the only pioneer student remaining to graduate before the sad event took place.

“Everything happened quickly because by the time that I was called, I was already ministering in my husband’s church as I’m also a pastor. Shortly before we left school, she was healthy. We even sent her to call us another student from the hostel.

“We were told that she earlier complained of a headache and the nurse gave her paracetamol, during lunchtime, 2:30 p.m., and she was fine. She went to eat and even requested more because we run a very homely facility here. If a child is not satisfied, she has the right to get more meals.

“At the time I and the day-students left the school, the matron said Edima complained again that she was having a headache, the nurse wanted to initiate a malaria treatment, ‘Coaterm,’ so that the headache does not result in fever, but she rejected, saying she preferred her mother to come to the school with ‘Amatem’ drug.

“She asked the matron to call her mother, which she did immediately. She spoke with her mother and asked the mother to come to the school with Amatem and pepper soup.

“She also asked that the mother should pray for her three times but the mother felt like the daughter was over-panicking and kept responding that she should calm down, and that she would bring everything she mentioned.

“Shortly after speaking with her mother, she became calm, and asked the hostel parents and hostel prefect, who were there to allow her rest, and they felt it was proper to let her rest. The hostel parents assigned the school senior prefect, who is her classmate to stay with her.

“When we asked the head girl, she responded that Edima was calm and had slept, so she left her room to also sleep upstairs. Not long after, she started snoring, being that they knew her not to be snoring while sleeping.

“Another classmate came to ask who was snoring, and when her name was mentioned, she allowed her to rest because of her health.

“The hostel parents came back to check those on Prep if they were reading. That was when they saw a white substance mixed with blood coming out from Edima’s nose.

“That was when they raised the alarm and there was panic everywhere. By the time they carried her out of the bed, she had messed herself up, they cleaned her up and the nurse tried resuscitating her until the doctor arrived, we affiliate with Premier Clinic.

“My boss and other school leaders were called and they all ran down to the school immediately. I met them at the Premier Clinic, where the girl was on oxygen and we prayed, hoping she will respond. We also reached out to Jeconiah Specialist Hospital, the consultant said we should bring her, it was when we got there that she was confirmed dead.”

Asked whether the deceased had underlying health issues, the Principal responded: “The mother never told us. What we observed was that earlier this year, she had a headache that made her abstain from school for two weeks after which she started wearing glasses.

“She was a day student, so, the mother told the school that it was optical issues that led to the migraine headache and that it calmed after she was given the glasses.”