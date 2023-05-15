15 die in Sokoto boat mishap

File

By Musa Ubandawaki,Sokoto

Fifteen persons were feared dead, yesterday, after a boat carrying many passengers capsized in Shagari Dam, Sokoto State.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of the boat were crossing the dam through Lambara village to Shagari when the incident happened.

Muhammadu Jabbi, a resident of Illela Dabore a nearby village to the accident scene while speaking to our correspondent said many commuters have died in the dam since it was built in 2006 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The dam, according to him, is becoming a curse to the communities, considering the number of lives lost annually as a result of boat mishaps.

The bodies of the victims recovered include 11 males and 4 females, who were yet to be buried at press time.