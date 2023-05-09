1,441 lives lost to auto crashes in 3 months —FRSC

File: FRSC officials

…says 173,573 vehicles installed speed limiters in 7 years

By Fortune Eromosele

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has disclosed that road crashes claimed 1,441 lives on Nigerian roads between January and March 2023.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting on ‘Development and Implementation of Policy on Pre-fitted Speed Limiting Devices on Locally Assembled and Imported Vehicles in Nigeria’, yesterday.

According to him, the victims were killed in 2,733 crashes, in which 8,339 other persons were injured.

He said: “In Nigeria, the picture is not different from global experience as speed emerged as the highest contributory factor of road crashes, injuries, and deaths.

“The most worrisome part is that more than 89 per cent of the crashes were speed-induced. This observation led the FRSC to begin to search for a lasting solution having observed that behavioral and attitudinal change methods alone cannot bring the desired result.

“We took that bold step to nip this menace in the bud because, from January to March 2023 alone, a total of 2,733 crashes occurred on Nigerian roads. Out of these crashes, a total of 8,339 people were injured while 1,441 victims were killed, just in three months.

“This is unacceptable because most of these crashes were utterly avoidable.

“Today, we are complying with the UN Decade of Action (2021-2030) on approach to road safety, particularly as it relates to safer vehicles. It is assured that if we have good mobility through design and manufacturing of vehicles, crashes will reduce on our roads.”

The Corps Marshal further disclosed that over 173,573 vehicles across the country have installed speed limiters in seven years.

“As of today, information available on the speed limiter web monitoring portal indicates that only a total of 173,573 vehicles have been installed with speed limiters as of April 30, 2023, since the commencement of implementation.

“As a result, a large number of registered commercial vehicles in Nigeria are yet to comply, this is unacceptable; hence the urgent need for this very policy.”