134 kidnap victims rescued in Kogi

The Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, says no fewer 134 kidnapped victims have been rescued in Kogi by a vigilance group.

He said this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Monday, noting that the rescued victims were abducted in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State.

Mohammed said that the victims were rescued during a rescue operations launched by the Kogi vigilance group in forests located in the state and some parts of Nasarawa State.

“The vigilance group had stormed the hideouts of kidnappers in the Odullo forest of Kogi and Sardauna in Nasarawa State and rescued 134 victims who were abducted from Abaji, Kuje, and Kwali in FCT, as well as Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

“The vigilance group, comprising 92 members who participated in the operation at the Odullo forest and Sardauna in Nasarawa State, returned and were gladly received by Chairman of the area, Mr Dauda Aliyu,” he said.

He also said that Aliyu, who received the rescued victims, commended the vigilantes for their bravery and achievement.

He said that the chairman commended the Yahaya Bello’s administration’s support to security operatives in the state, adding that the victims had been properly reunited with their families.

“The council boss appreciated Bello for supporting the vigilantes that he said had continued to help immensely in the fight against insecurity in the state”, the statement said.

The statement also said that the Security Adviser to the state governor, retired Commodore Jerry Omodara, also praised the vigilance group and other security agencies in the state for their efforts in fighting crimes in the state and beyond.(NAN)