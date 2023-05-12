12 persons killed, 8 injured in Osun auto crash

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Twelve persons were killed in a road accident that occurred along Ife-Ibadan express road in Osun State at the weekend. According to Osun Command spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke, eight other persons were injured in the accident. An eye witness reported that the accident occurred on Sasa Bridge at Gbongan in the morning, involving two commercial buses and a truck.

Twelve persons died on the spot while eight others sustained various degrees of injury. According to Adeleke, the injured victims were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ile for treatment while the deceased were deposited at the hospital morgue.