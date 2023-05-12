12 of 14 Oyo Reps endorse Tajudeen Abbas, Ban Kalu for Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Twelve (12) Oyo state House of Representatives members-elect have endorsed Honourables Tajudeen Abbas and Ban Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.
In some documents obtained from a session held by the lawmakers, 12 reps out of 14 appended their signatures supporting the duo’s positions as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative.
Among those who endorsed the duo are reps members from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and those of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Below is a list of the reps members who endorsed Hon Tajudeen as Speaker and Hon Ben Kalu as Deputy Speaker.
Hon Akeem Adeyemi
Hon Stanley Adedeji
Hon Abass Adigun Agboworin
Hon Lafisoye Akinmoyede
Hon Bayo Adepoju
Hon Ojo Sunday Makanjuola
Hon Lamiju Alao-Akala
Hon Kareem Tajudeen Abisodun
Hon Oyedeji Oyeshina
Hon Olaide Lateef
Hon Aderemi Oseni
Hon Akin Alabi
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.