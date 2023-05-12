12 killed, 8 injured in Osun auto crash

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Twelve persons were on Saturday confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred along Ife-Ibadan express road in Osun state on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of Osun Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke, eight other persons were injured in the accident.

An eye witness reported that the accident occurred on Sasa bridge at Gbongan in the morning, involving two commercial buses and a truck.

Twelve persons died on the spot while eight others sustained various degrees of injury.

According to Kehinde, the injured victim was taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ile for treatment while the deceased were deposited at the hospital morgue.

She urged road users to abide by traffic laws to avoid unnecessary lost of lives on highways.