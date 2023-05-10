112 bags first class as UniJos holds 33rd/34th combined convocations Saturday 

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, UniJoS, Professor Tanko Ishaya said the institution would hold its 33rd and 34th combined convocation ceremonies with 20,532 students graduating during the events.

Prof. Ishaya disclosed this at a pre-convocation press briefing at the Senate Chamber of the University on Wednesday.

Among those graduating are: 112 First Class Honours students; 3,093 Second Class Honours (Upper Division); 6,325 Second Class Honours (Lower Division); 1,361 Third Class degree; 281 Pass Division; and 109 Pass Qualified for Pharmacy and Veterinary Medicine Programmes.

He added that the graduates cut across the various departments in the institution, comprising 159 PhDs, 3,669 Masters, 281 Postgraduate Diplomas, 11,281 Bachelors and 5142 from affiliated institutions.

He also mentioned that “Within the period of my being the Vice-Chancellor, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has undertaken accreditation exercises for a qualitative assessment of several academic programmes in the University.

“The Technical Report released by NUC following the exercise shows that 69 of the affected programmes secured Full Accreditation status, which means that an outstanding over 90 per cent of programmes being run by the University of Jos have now been fully accredited by the NUC.

“It should equally be noted that the NUC has recently introduced what is known as Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS) for the Nigerian University System requiring all Universities to update their curriculum to standard…

“The University has always tried to develop its physical infrastructure and facilities to an upgraded level to make it more conducive for high-quality teaching and research activities.”

He further added that “Hundreds of millions of naira are being invested on new buildings, laboratories, classrooms and equipment. The Federal Government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) and other funding instruments is providing interventionist measures towards addressing the University’s infrastructural challenges.

“Several new construction projects and rehabilitation works have either been completed or at various levels of completion. These include the construction of Auditoria, Classroom Blocks, Deanery for the Faculties of Veterinary Medicine, Natural Sciences and Agriculture including the carrying out of external works as well as provision of furniture and equipment in some Faculties…”

The VC stressed that the high point of the events would be the investiture of Mal. Ahmed Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau as the new Chancellor of the University.

He added that the Emir would also be conferred with the Doctor of Laws Degree (LL. D) Honoris Causa in the company of two other eminent Nigerians, Professor Suleiman Bogoro (D. Engr.) Honoris Causa as well as an elder Statesman, Amb. Yahaya Kwande (D. Litt.) Honoris Causa.