10th Senate: Yari ignores APC zoning arrangement, campaigns vigorously

Says he is in the race for the Senate Presidency in line with the constitution, not on zoning arrangement made by any political party

***As Senators throw weight behind him

As far as he and many of the Senators – elect on the platform of APC are concerned, the zoning made by the party was not known to us, Senator-elect Sahabi Ya’u

***Senators – elect and not party arrangement will decide who becomes what and what on the day of the inauguration, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the zoning template for the 10th National Assembly Presiding offices by the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC still appears to be causing a crisis and creating problems for the ruling party as Senators and members of the House of Representatives have continued to vehemently kick against it.

The latest of one of the aspirants and a Senator-elect for Zamfara West is the former Governor of Zamfara State for Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari who has said that he is in the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate in line with the constitution of the country and not zoning arrangement made by any political party.

Recall that Senator Abdullahi Adamu led the National Working Committee, NWC of the APC penultimate week giving direction to where the leadership of the 10th National Assembly will come from as it zoned the Presidency of the Senate to South-South and micro-zoned it to Senator Godswill Akpabio, Akwa Ibom and Deputy Senate President to North West in the person of Jibrin Barau, Kano North.

Also recall that eight days after, Yari insisted that he was still in the race as provided for by section 50 ( 2) of the 1999 Constitution.

Answering questions from Journalists yesterday at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja at the ongoing Induction Programme for Members- elect of the National Assembly organised by the National Assembly and National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS Yari who noted that his aspiration was not an affront against his party, the APC, said, ” My aspiration for Presidency of the 10th Senate is covered by relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution which to me, is superior to any other law or arrangement.

” I am a loyal party man, nobody has told me that any position has been zoned to anywhere as far as the 10th National Assembly is concerned.

” Position of President of the Senate is first among equals among the 109 Senators. Any Senator-elect who wants to occupy the position must seek the support of others which I am doing.

” It is a hire and fire arrangement. I want them to hire me as President of the 10th Senate on the day of inauguration. Many of those approached by me, have given their support and I won’t disappoint them.

” My becoming Senate President on the day of inauguration lies with a decision that will be made by 108 other Senators that day and nothing else.”

Supporting Yari, Senator-elect from Zamfara State, Sahabi Ya’u during a separate interview with Journalists said that as far as he and many of the Senators – elect on the platform of APC were concerned, the zoning made by the party was not known to them.

He said, ” I read about the zoning arrangement in the papers like other people. Nobody has discussed such a plan with us and in any case, Senators – elect are the ones to decide who they want as President or Deputy President “

Also commenting on the issue at another interview session with journalists, Senator Victor Umeh, Labour Party, Anambra South who noted that Senators – elect and not party arrangement will decide who becomes what and what on the day of the inauguration, said, ” APC as the ruling party and the party with majority of seats in the Senate has zoned the positions of President and Deputy President of the 10th Senate to the zones it felt deserves them, but on the day of inauguration, Senators – elect will decide the fate of those interested in the positions as provided for, by relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution.”