10th Senate: Respect APC’s choices, group tells aggrieved Senators

—Congratulates Akpabio, Jibrin on the endorsement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the June inauguration of the leadership of the 10th Senate, a group, under the aegis of Renewed Legislative Vision, RLV has told Senators-elect with ambitions to view for President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate to respect the choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and support Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin.

The group also congratulated Senators Akpabio and Jibrin for their endorsement by the APC National Working Committee, NWC, for the position of Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively

This was contained in a statement signed by the convener of RLV, Mallam Bala Usman on Tuesday in Abuja

In the statement, the group commended the APC NWC, for zoning the two positions to South-South and Northwest geo-political zones “for the sake of equity, fairness and national integration.”

According to the statement, ”RLV therefore, urges other Senators with similar ambitions to respect the choice of the party by stepping down and lending their support to Akpabio and Jibrin, in other to pilot the affairs of the 10th Senate.”

It contended that the two senators understand the rudiments of legislation and have the acumen to relate well with their colleagues and all organs of government without any issues.

‘”The task at hand needs parliamentarians like Akpabio and Jibrin, that will deliver as and when due and get work accomplished,” the group stressed.