10th Senate: Group rally support for Abdulaziz Yari to be Senate President

By Ibrahim Hassan

An All Progressives Congress ( APC) group, Tinubu/ Shettima Network ( TSN) has rallied support in Kaduna for former Governor of Zamfara state;Senator Abdulaziz Yari to become the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking at a World Press Conference by Engr.AbubakarKailani ,for the National Chairman, TSN, at Butterfly Hotel, Kaduna, on Tuesday;the group highlighted the Imperatives for Senator Yari to be the next Senate President , and maintained that “Yari is the man who the cap fits.”

Kailani said ” I stand before you this morning, at this world Press conference, with an epitome of unveiling the essence of political dynamics, which has the capacity to translate the underground political intrigues playing out at the National Assembly. From the on-set, and as a template to this discourse, let me remind you that there are forces out there, leveraging, strategizing and streamlining, all within the context and the intent to capture the exalted position of the 10th Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“I make bold to say that I have been opportune to peruse the profile of every contestant on the queue, and has arrived at positive deductions on each candidate. Though not a judge in this race, I greatly feel that out of loyalty to our great country, certain things should be done with decorum, in fairness to the rule of fair play and justice.”

“I have been deeply wondering within myself, whether personalities that are jostling for this position, have bothered to ask themselves one critical question, which is: Am I truly qualified for this race?

Of course, those beaming their searchlight on the 10th Senate President’s seat, have the fundamental right to do so. But as genuine lovers and advocates of democracy; which is a game of numbers, have they ever search themselves within and ask this question: Do I meet the criteria to vie for the 10th Senale

Presidency?”

“If these two questions had been sincerely considered by the whole lot of the contestants, all of them would have stepped aside except one; Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, who happens to meet all the required standards.

I will tell you why my assersion should convince them not to embark on a wasted journey for Senate Presidency at the 10th

Senate “

‘His Excellency, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, was born on the 28″ of January, 1968, in Talata, Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara state, Nigeria.

He allended Talata, Mafara Township Primary School, Government Teachers College, Bakura, from 1979 to 1984. Read Secretariat Studies at Sokoto State Polytechnic from 1991 to 1994 and obtained a Diploma in Secretariat Studies from the same Polytechnic in 2004

A man with a quest for education, the amiable Senator again sought and gained admission into Kebbi State Polytechnic and graduated with a Diploma in Public Administration.”

“As a young, vibrant and energetic politician, Yari started his political sojourn in 1999, when he served as the State Secretary of the then All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), between 1999 and

His quality leadership, all-encompassing synergy and open-door policy, prompted the National Headquarters of the APP, to subsequently reward him by ensuring his emergence as the Zamfara State Chairman of the party in 2003 Not done with his political exploits, Senator Abdulaziz Yari later rose to the position of APP National Financial Secretary. Yari was elected Member, Federal House of Representatives, representing Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency, from 2007 to 2011. In 2009, he doubled as Member, Caretaker Committee at the APP’s National Headquarters in Abuja.”

“As a juggernaut politician, his input into his constituency, his sagacity and people- orientated initiative programmes during his tenure at the Federal House of Representatives, again prompted his constituency to endorse him for the governorship race of the state This project was executed effectively and positively manifested by his election as the Executive Governor of Zamfara state on April 26th, 2011, on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, (ANPP).”

“Because of his outstanding

and unequaled economic

developmental performance and as masses -oriented friendly open- door policy politician, Senator A. A. Yari was again, reelected as governor of the state in 2015, this time, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). To prove that Sen Yari is a dogged, astute and committed human and material resource manager, he was on May 18th, 2015, unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.”

” As Governor Yari executed projects that have positive impact on the people such as

provision of infrastructures, including roads, electricity supply to urban and rural areas, potable water, hospitals and schools across all the Local Government Councils of Zamfara State.”

“His administration crashed the price of fertilisers available to farmers in Zamfara State Construction of 300 blocks of classrooms across the 14 local governments in Zamfara Construction of 7,000 fully equipped ICT Teachers Capacity training Center in Gusau, the state capital.

. Under his administration, girl child education received a major boost, with a record of the highest enrollment in Yari’s first two years of service Equipped the Government Girls College, Talata Marafa, with state- of- the- art facilities.”

“This is just to mention a few of the economic impacted projects he executed in Zamfara state as governor which translated into stimulation of the state’s socio- economic and political emancipation of the state.Again, in the February 27th, 2023 Senatorial Election, Yari beat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello S.Fagon, with 147,346 votes against Fagon’s 58,832 votes.”

“His zeal and commitment to service has earned for him the award of 2022 Media Golden Award of Excellence in Recognition of Humanitarian Services, conferred on him by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Zamfar State Chapter. The Arewa Youth Forum has equally endorsed Sen A. A. Yari for the 10th

Senate Presidency.”

“This is in acknowledgement of his achievements and track record in public and private service to mankind.

Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari is married with three wives A Senator with a pedigree of this magnitude deserves the best; i.e, The 10th Senate Presidency. More so, when considering the fact that the North -West geo – political Zone, gave the highest votes of 2,700,000 to the APC at the February 27%

2023 Presidential election. It is therefore expedient, in the face of justice, equity and fair play, that the 10th Senate Presidency should be zone to North West, and by extension, to Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, being the most qualified from the zone.”

“The clamour by some individuals to favour the South- East zone, who barely gave about 40,000 votes to the APC at the 27th February, 2023 Presidential election, should be discarded.

It is not in doubt that Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari;s pedigree and tested capacity will impact positively for quality legislation at the 10th Senate. This in turn, will spiral for national cohesion and development of a renewed national template for the general socio- economic and political evolution of our dear country, Nigeria.”

“These are some of the reasons why the 10th Senate Presidency should be given to His Excellency, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, whom the cap fits the most.

Long live APC,long live Federal Republic of Nigeria. “