10th Senate: Group appeals to stakeholders over Akpabio’s presidency

Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A group, under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerians in Cameroun has appealed to all Nigerians including stakeholders of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC and opposition parties to support the aspiration of senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next senate president.

The group which made the appeal in a statement signed by its President, Mr Peter Edet, Chief Emeka Ajuonuma (Vice President), Amb. Charles Eyo,(Secretary); and few other members,

According to the statement which was made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo, the group lauded the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu for zoning the Senate Presidency to South- South and for their choice of Akpabio, senator-elect for Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district for the position.

The Cameroon-based Nigerians prayed to God to put the seal on the position of APC leadership, and appealed to those opposed to the development to jump on the bandwagon.

They noted that their support for Akpabio’s presidency followed his capacity, and ability to lead and perform, which according to them he demonstrated when he served as governor of Akwa Ibom state and mInister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The group expressed confidence that the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians would be met with Tinubu as the president of the country and Godswill Akpabio as the president of the Senate.

“We align in toto with a vast majority of Nigerians, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and Senators-elect, rooting for Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President.

” It is our prayers that God will put the seal on this positive development.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio has the capability, capacity and wisdom to lead his colleagues in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly, make useful laws and provide an enabling environment for the next government to deliver on its mandate.

“As a detribalised, patriotic, focused, resourceful, progressive-minded and visionary leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio will team up with the incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to bring about a better country for all of us.

“Therefore, we call on all Nigerians, those in the country and in the Diaspora to support the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu with Akpabio as Senate President”, the statement reads in part.