10th Senate: Akpabio informs Buhari of intent to be Senate president

Akpabio

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and senator-elect for the Ikot-Ekpene senatorial district of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intent to run for the President of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, disclosed this after meeting with the President at his official residence inside the President Villa, Abuja, Sunday evening.

He said as President of the Senate, there would be a good working relationship between the legislature and the executive, assuring that he will work closely with incoming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency to empower Nigerians, particularly the youths.

He explained that besides visiting to inform the president of his intent to lead the next Senate, he also used the opportunity to express his appreciation to him for giving him the opportunity to serve as minister in his administration, adding that he presented his Certificate of Return to the number one citizen.

Asked what would be his programme for the country if he emerges President of the Senate, Akpabio said: “A lot of reforms, Akpabio is known as an uncommon transformer. Akpabio is known as a man who is result-oriented. You will recall that when I was a governor, I brought a lot of innovations to bear, infrastructurally, educationally, socially and otherwise and also in terms of human empowerment.

“I intend to bring a lot of reforms into the Senate, in the ways and manners we do business, to assist the next administration to succeed. We will be very thorough in doing everything; we’ll bring about loyalty to the constitution, we’ll bring about loyalty to Nigerians.”